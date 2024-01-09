Avantor’s (AVTR) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Avantor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.50 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.96.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $21.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.78 and a 200 day moving average of $20.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.36. Avantor has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $25.25.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 5.18%. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avantor will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Avantor by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 8,211 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,318,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 67.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 7,710 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avantor by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Avantor by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

