Graypoint LLC Has $971,000 Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth $26,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter worth $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $819.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $774.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Trading Up 1.8 %

BlackRock stock opened at $797.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $596.18 and a 12-month high of $819.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $741.95 and a 200 day moving average of $702.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.36.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.9 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.10%.

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

