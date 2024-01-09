Graypoint LLC Makes New $1.14 Million Investment in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Graypoint LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,658,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $74.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.12. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $62.87 and a 52-week high of $76.07.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

