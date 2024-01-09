Graypoint LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 6,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,428.6% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 150.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

BATS MTUM opened at $156.21 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $81.37 and a 1-year high of $113.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.97 and a 200-day moving average of $145.89. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

