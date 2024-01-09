Graypoint LLC Boosts Stock Position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Free Report) by 315.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,935 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 949.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 105.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of BCSF opened at $15.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a one year low of $11.06 and a one year high of $16.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.10.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Announces Dividend

Bain Capital Specialty Finance ( NYSE:BCSF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 47.63%. The firm had revenue of $72.39 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is 80.38%.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

