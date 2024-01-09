Graypoint LLC Has $1.69 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Price Performance

ACN opened at $340.35 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $319.39. The company has a market capitalization of $213.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.21. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $355.38.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total transaction of $2,622,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,441,220.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,885 shares of company stock valued at $12,188,860 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler Companies dropped their target price on Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $358.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.59.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Accenture

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.