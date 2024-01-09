VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) and OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Critical Survey

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) and VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

OneSpan has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VerifyMe has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares OneSpan and VerifyMe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneSpan -14.57% -8.96% -5.57% VerifyMe -12.48% -20.65% -13.56%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

86.8% of OneSpan shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.1% of VerifyMe shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of OneSpan shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of VerifyMe shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares OneSpan and VerifyMe’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneSpan $219.01 million 1.78 -$14.43 million ($0.83) -11.76 VerifyMe $19.58 million 0.57 -$14.40 million ($0.34) -3.26

VerifyMe has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OneSpan. OneSpan is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VerifyMe, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for OneSpan and VerifyMe, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OneSpan 0 1 0 0 2.00 VerifyMe 0 0 2 0 3.00

OneSpan presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.95%. VerifyMe has a consensus price target of $2.85, suggesting a potential upside of 156.76%. Given VerifyMe’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe VerifyMe is more favorable than OneSpan.

Summary

VerifyMe beats OneSpan on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OneSpan

OneSpan Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services. It also provides Mobile Security Suite, a software development kit that protect mobile transactions; Digipass Authenticators, consisting of a wide variety of authentication devices; and authentication servers that provides a range of strong authentication utilities and solutions designed to allow organizations to securely authenticate users and transactions. In addition, it offers Virtual Room, a purpose-built, high-assurance solution that blends the simplicity of a consumer video collaboration app with high-assurance identity and authentication security; OneSpan Notary; and Digipass CX, a cloud-connected high-assurance identity verification and authentication devices. It sells its solutions through its direct sales force, as well as through distributors, resellers, systems integrators, and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as VASCO Data Security International, Inc. and changed its name to OneSpan Inc. in May 2018. OneSpan Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About VerifyMe

VerifyMe, Inc., together with its subsidiary, PeriShip Global, LLC, operates as a technology solutions provider that specializes in products to connect brands with consumers and providing brands with end-to-end logistics management for their products. The company operates through two segments, VerifyMe Solutions and PeriShip Global Solutions. The VerifyMe Solutions segment offers technology solutions to connect brands with consumers allowing brand owners to gather business intelligence while engaging directly with their consumers. Its solutions provide brand protection and supply chain functions, such as counterfeit prevention, traceability, consumer engagement solutions, and authentication for labels, packaging, and products, as well as tamper-proof labels. The PeriShip Global Solutions segment offers predictive analytics for optimizing delivery of time and temperature sensitive perishable products. This segment's products include PeriTrack customer dashboard, an integrated web portal tool gives its customers an in-depth look at their shipping activities based on real-time data. It also provides call center, pre-transit, post-delivery, and weather/traffic services. The company has a strategic partnership with INX International Ink Company. The company was formerly known as LaserLock Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to VerifyMe, Inc. in July 2015. VerifyMe, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Lake Mary, Florida.

