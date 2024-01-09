Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA) and Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Head to Head Survey

Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report) and Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Electrovaya and Spectrum Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Electrovaya alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electrovaya -6.60% -56.19% -9.69% Spectrum Brands 61.72% 3.22% 1.04%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Electrovaya and Spectrum Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electrovaya $44.06 million 3.29 -$1.48 million N/A N/A Spectrum Brands $2.92 billion 0.94 $1.80 billion $44.72 1.73

Analyst Recommendations

Spectrum Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Electrovaya.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Electrovaya and Spectrum Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electrovaya 0 0 2 0 3.00 Spectrum Brands 0 2 3 0 2.60

Electrovaya presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 196.13%. Spectrum Brands has a consensus target price of $82.40, indicating a potential upside of 6.47%. Given Electrovaya’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Electrovaya is more favorable than Spectrum Brands.

Summary

Spectrum Brands beats Electrovaya on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Electrovaya

(Get Free Report)

Electrovaya Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing lithium-ion advanced battery and battery systems in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including warehouse forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as building systems for third parties. The company was formerly known as Electrofuel Inc. and changed its name to Electrovaya Inc. in March 2002. Electrovaya Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Spectrum Brands

(Get Free Report)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand. The Global Pet Care segment provides dog and cat chews, treats, wet and dry foods, dog and cat clean-up and food, training, health and grooming, indoor birds, and small animal food and care products under the Good'n'Fun, DreamBone, GOOD BOY, SmartBones, IAMS, EUKANUBA, Nature's Miracle, FURminator, Dingo, 8IN1, Meowee!, and Wild Harvest brands. This segment also offers aquarium kits, stand-alone tanks, and aquatics equipment and consumables under the Tetra, Marineland, Instant Ocean, GloFish, and OmegaSea brands. The Home and Garden segment provides outdoor insect and weed control solutions, and animal repellents under the Spectracide, Garden Safe, Liquid Fence, and EcoLogic brands; household pest control solutions under the Hot Shot, Black Flag, Real-Kill, Ultra Kill, The Ant Trap, and Rid-A-Bug brand names; household surface cleaning, maintenance, and restoration products, including bottled liquids, mops, wipes, and markers under the Rejuvenate brand name; and personal-use pesticides and insect repellent products under the Cutter and Repel brands. The company sells its products through retailers, e-commerce and online retailers, wholesalers, and distributors. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Middleton, Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for Electrovaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrovaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.