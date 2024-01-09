Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.00.
NSRGY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Nestlé from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th.
NSRGY opened at $116.75 on Tuesday. Nestlé has a one year low of $106.81 and a one year high of $131.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.83.
Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestle L'atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.
