Comparing Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) and Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI)

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) and Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.8% of Novanta shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.3% of Dragonfly Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Novanta shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.4% of Dragonfly Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Novanta and Dragonfly Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novanta $860.90 million 6.55 $74.05 million $2.10 75.01 Dragonfly Energy $86.25 million 0.37 -$39.57 million ($0.59) -0.91

Analyst Ratings

Novanta has higher revenue and earnings than Dragonfly Energy. Dragonfly Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Novanta, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Novanta and Dragonfly Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novanta 0 0 0 0 N/A Dragonfly Energy 0 2 2 0 2.50

Novanta currently has a consensus target price of $161.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.22%. Dragonfly Energy has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,021.50%. Given Dragonfly Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dragonfly Energy is more favorable than Novanta.

Profitability

This table compares Novanta and Dragonfly Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novanta 8.51% 18.54% 9.27% Dragonfly Energy -38.41% -190.15% -52.10%

Volatility & Risk

Novanta has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dragonfly Energy has a beta of -0.74, meaning that its share price is 174% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Novanta beats Dragonfly Energy on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning, beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures. The Vision segment provides a range of medical grade technologies, including medical insufflators, pumps, and related disposables; visualization solutions; wireless technologies, video recorders, and video integration technologies for operating room integrations; optical data collection and machine vision technologies; radio frequency identification technologies; thermal chart recorders; spectrometry technologies; and embedded touch screen solutions. The Precision Motion segment offers optical and inductive encoders, precision motors, servo drives and motion control solutions, integrated stepper motors, intelligent robotic end-of-arm technology solutions, air bearings, and air bearing spindles. The company sells its products through its direct sales force and distributors under the Cambridge Technology, Synrad, Laser Quantum, ARGES, WOM, NDS, Med X Change, Reach Technology, JADAK, ThingMagic, Photo Research, General Scanning, ATI Industrial Automation, Celera Motion, IMS, MicroE, Applimotion, Zettlex, Ingenia, and Westwind brands. The company was formerly known as GSI Group, Inc. and changed its name to Novanta Inc. in May 2016. Novanta Inc. was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

About Dragonfly Energy

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. manufactures and supplies deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. The company also provides lithium power systems, including solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, and accessories. It offers its products under the Dragonfly Energy, Battle Born, and Wakespeed brands. The company is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

