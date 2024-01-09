Artemis Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATMS) & ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI) Critical Analysis

Artemis Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATMS – Get Free Report) and ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Artemis Therapeutics has a beta of -1.92, indicating that its share price is 292% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ASP Isotopes has a beta of 4.73, indicating that its share price is 373% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.5% of ASP Isotopes shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of Artemis Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.3% of ASP Isotopes shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artemis Therapeutics -299.54% N/A -425.51% ASP Isotopes N/A -129.79% -101.68%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Artemis Therapeutics and ASP Isotopes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Artemis Therapeutics and ASP Isotopes’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artemis Therapeutics $310,000.00 26.02 -$1.36 million N/A N/A ASP Isotopes N/A N/A -$4.95 million ($0.45) -3.96

Artemis Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than ASP Isotopes.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Artemis Therapeutics and ASP Isotopes, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Artemis Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A ASP Isotopes 0 0 1 0 3.00

ASP Isotopes has a consensus price target of $3.25, suggesting a potential upside of 82.58%. Given ASP Isotopes’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ASP Isotopes is more favorable than Artemis Therapeutics.

Summary

ASP Isotopes beats Artemis Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Artemis Therapeutics

Artemis Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops new treatments for serious and life-threatening infections. It Includes cytomegalovirus and malaria. The company was founded on April 22, 1997 and was headquartered in New York, NY.

About ASP Isotopes

ASP Isotopes Inc., a pre-commercial stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It develops Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company also Uranium-235, an isotope of uranium for carbon-free energy industry. ASP Isotopes Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

