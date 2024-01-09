Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) versus Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Financial Contrast

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.0% of Apartment Investment and Management shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.7% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Apartment Investment and Management shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

Volatility & Risk

Apartment Investment and Management has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apartment Investment and Management $190.34 million 6.03 $75.73 million ($1.44) -5.47 Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance $303.64 million 5.47 $265.23 million ($0.06) -196.00

This table compares Apartment Investment and Management and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Apartment Investment and Management. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Apartment Investment and Management, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Apartment Investment and Management and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apartment Investment and Management -120.13% -1.91% -0.52% Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance 2.17% 6.09% 1.48%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Apartment Investment and Management and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apartment Investment and Management 0 1 0 0 2.00 Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance 0 4 0 0 2.00

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a consensus target price of $10.33, indicating a potential downside of 12.13%. Given Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance is more favorable than Apartment Investment and Management.

Summary

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance beats Apartment Investment and Management on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apartment Investment and Management

(Get Free Report)

Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add and opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate. Aimco is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as AIV.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

(Get Free Report)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes, if the company distributes at least 90% of its REIT taxable income to its stockholders. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.