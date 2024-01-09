OMG Network Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $31.96 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. One OMG Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00001470 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $96.16 million and $31.96 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OMG Network has traded 22.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.03 or 0.00077236 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00027749 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00020898 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007008 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006600 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001399 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

