OKB Trading Down 5.1% Over Last 7 Days (OKB)

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. During the last seven days, OKB has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. OKB has a total market capitalization of $13.13 billion and $6.25 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OKB token can currently be purchased for approximately $53.26 or 0.00114163 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About OKB

OKB was first traded on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 246,638,974 tokens. The Reddit community for OKB is https://reddit.com/r/okx. OKB’s official website is www.okx.com. OKB’s official Twitter account is @okx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OKB

According to CryptoCompare, “OKB is the utility token of the OKX ecosystem, a prominent global cryptocurrency exchange. OKB offers its holders benefits like trading fee discounts and exclusive access within the ecosystem. OKB is integral to the OKX ecosystem, used for availing discounts, earning passive income, and participating in token sales. Created by Mingxing “Star” Xu, the founder of OKX and CEO of OKCoin.com, OKB is part of a Buy-Back & Burn program initiated in 2019 to maintain its value, reducing the original total supply of 300 million tokens.”

