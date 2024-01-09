Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Hold”

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $122.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Ares Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $106.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ares Management from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ares Management from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.83.

ARES opened at $118.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.33, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.09 and a 200 day moving average of $104.93. Ares Management has a fifty-two week low of $69.44 and a fifty-two week high of $120.99.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.04). Ares Management had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $671.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Management will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ares Management news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 150,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,839,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 38,912,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,621,102.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 47.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARES. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,761,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,621,336,000 after purchasing an additional 273,645 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 7.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,389,511 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,097,379,000 after buying an additional 771,052 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 27.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,836,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $600,410,000 after buying an additional 1,255,866 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Ares Management by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,714,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,938,000 after acquiring an additional 786,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,188,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $307,257,000 after acquiring an additional 12,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

