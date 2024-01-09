PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

PCM Fund Stock Up 1.5 %

PCM Fund stock opened at $8.20 on Tuesday. PCM Fund has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $10.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.71.

Get PCM Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of PCM Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PCM Fund by 2.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 139,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in PCM Fund by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 64,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 14,292 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in PCM Fund by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 12,231 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in PCM Fund by 6.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 57,131 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in PCM Fund by 44.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 17,016 shares during the period. 9.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PCM Fund

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PCM Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCM Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.