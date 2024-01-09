Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (EVN) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 11th

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0461 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 19th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE EVN opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $10.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.53.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVN. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 678,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,700,000 after purchasing an additional 344,277 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 744.4% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 131,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 115,961 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,344,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 99,777 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 16.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 546,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after acquiring an additional 75,232 shares in the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

