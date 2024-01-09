Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NOM)

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0315 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE NOM opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $10.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Free Report) by 44.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.75% of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Missouri. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Missouri income taxes.

Featured Articles

