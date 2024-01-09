Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NUV) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 11th

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Price Performance

NUV opened at $8.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.45. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $9.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter worth $117,000. 18.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

