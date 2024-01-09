The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Price Target to $28.00

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 14.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on HRMY. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $72.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harmony Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HRMY opened at $32.71 on Tuesday. Harmony Biosciences has a 52-week low of $18.61 and a 52-week high of $51.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.46 and a 200-day moving average of $31.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The company had revenue of $160.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRMY. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. It offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

