United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Raised to “Buy” at Bank of America

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $56.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $40.00. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.48% from the stock’s previous close.

UAL has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on United Airlines from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on United Airlines from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered United Airlines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $42.92 on Tuesday. United Airlines has a one year low of $33.68 and a one year high of $58.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.27. United Airlines had a return on equity of 46.26% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that United Airlines will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

In other United Airlines news, Director James A. C. Kennedy acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.43 per share, with a total value of $163,935.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,049.09. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,550,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,601,764,000 after acquiring an additional 700,850 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 1.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,693,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,135,158,000 after buying an additional 255,853 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in United Airlines by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,087,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $553,491,000 after acquiring an additional 221,127 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in United Airlines by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,171,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,958,000 after acquiring an additional 153,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,649,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,679,000 after purchasing an additional 885,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

