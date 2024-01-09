BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (BGR) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 11th

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0657 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Price Performance

BGR opened at $12.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.52 and its 200 day moving average is $12.58. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 12-month low of $10.91 and a 12-month high of $13.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust

About BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGR. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the first quarter worth about $132,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 17.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 24.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 7.8% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

