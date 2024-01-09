BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (BGR) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 11th

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0657 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Price Performance
BGR opened at $12.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.52 and its 200 day moving average is $12.58. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 12-month low of $10.91 and a 12-month high of $13.48.
About BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.
