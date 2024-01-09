Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Lifted to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $60.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $46.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 36.96% from the company’s current price.

TENB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tenable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Wedbush cut their price target on Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen began coverage on Tenable in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Tenable from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.14.

Shares of TENB opened at $43.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Tenable has a one year low of $33.85 and a one year high of $49.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.76 and a 200 day moving average of $43.47.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $201.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.36 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 10.15% and a negative return on equity of 19.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenable will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Tenable news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,787 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $110,504.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,753,689.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $110,504.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 220,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,753,689.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total value of $109,434.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,532 shares in the company, valued at $13,871,092.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,668 shares of company stock valued at $1,377,367 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Tenable by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Tenable by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tenable in the 4th quarter worth about $761,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tenable by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,251,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,857,000 after purchasing an additional 285,678 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Tenable by 15.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,791,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,278,000 after purchasing an additional 245,243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

