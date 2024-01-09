Raymond James Raises Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Price Target to $15.00

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 83.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Monday, December 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, December 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.70.

Ardelyx Trading Up 32.8 %

Shares of ARDX opened at $8.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.17 and a beta of 0.93. Ardelyx has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $8.25. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.27.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $56.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.09 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 19.75%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ardelyx will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ardelyx

In other Ardelyx news, CFO Justin A. Renz sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $1,431,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 182,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,229.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $254,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 275,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,429. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Justin A. Renz sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $1,431,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 182,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,229.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 362,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,101,901 in the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ardelyx

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARDX. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 47.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,437,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,063,000 after buying an additional 7,234,448 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 278.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,030,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,563,000 after purchasing an additional 10,325,699 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,565,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,188,000 after purchasing an additional 97,951 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the second quarter valued at $2,950,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ardelyx by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,216,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,293,000 after buying an additional 2,237,993 shares in the last quarter. 58.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

