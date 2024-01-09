The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Price Target to $36.00

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LNC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Lincoln National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Lincoln National from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $28.55 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Lincoln National has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($1.53). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 21.62%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lincoln National will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Lincoln National by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 2,066.8% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 16,948 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 9,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 107.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

