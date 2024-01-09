PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0814 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund stock opened at $8.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.96. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a 52 week low of $6.98 and a 52 week high of $9.07.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFL. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 194,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 99,111 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 225,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 70,531 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $375,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 48.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 112,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 36,763 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund in the second quarter worth $207,000.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.
