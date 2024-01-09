PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0814 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years.

Shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund stock opened at $8.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.96. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a 52 week low of $6.98 and a 52 week high of $9.07.

In related news, Director Grace Vandecruze acquired 12,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.12 per share, for a total transaction of $100,241.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,241.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFL. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 194,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 99,111 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 225,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 70,531 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $375,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 48.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 112,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 36,763 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund in the second quarter worth $207,000.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

