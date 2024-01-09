Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Jefferies Financial Group

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $99.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $68.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.61% from the company’s previous close.

NTRS has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.29.

Northern Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

Northern Trust stock opened at $84.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.56 and a 200-day moving average of $75.11. Northern Trust has a one year low of $62.44 and a one year high of $100.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.12.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.01). Northern Trust had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Northern Trust will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Susan Cohen Levy purchased 5,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.41 per share, for a total transaction of $322,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,184.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Susan Cohen Levy purchased 5,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.41 per share, for a total transaction of $322,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,184.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler bought 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.55 per share, for a total transaction of $87,142.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,651,520.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 26,351 shares of company stock worth $1,711,316. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Northern Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,901,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Northern Trust by 1,290.1% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,100,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $97,017,000 after buying an additional 1,193,344 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,014,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $178,287,000 after purchasing an additional 689,920 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the first quarter worth $48,523,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1,080.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 600,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,974,000 after purchasing an additional 550,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

