Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALGN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 124,226.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,501,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,592,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,498,246 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,692,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Align Technology by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,593,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,977,935,000 after buying an additional 222,749 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,173,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Align Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,182,000. 87.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 5,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $188.00 per share, with a total value of $999,972.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,252,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $188.00 per share, with a total value of $999,972.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 203,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,252,360. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $192.50 per share, with a total value of $999,845.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 208,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,167,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $273.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.63. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.34 and a fifty-two week high of $413.20. The stock has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.67.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.24). Align Technology had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $960.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALGN has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $400.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.60.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

