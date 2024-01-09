Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GDX. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $310,000. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,543,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 45,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GDX opened at $29.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.62 and a fifty-two week high of $36.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.44.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

