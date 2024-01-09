Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $257,000 Stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 53.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,209 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Yum China by 99,466.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 127,174,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,185,336,000 after acquiring an additional 127,046,358 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,034,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,963,000 after buying an additional 106,182 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 20.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,157,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,977,000 after buying an additional 3,020,941 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 788.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,628,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,029,000 after buying an additional 14,757,971 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,838,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,770,000 after buying an additional 282,974 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Yum China in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. HSBC upped their price objective on Yum China from $77.90 to $79.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com cut Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet cut Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.63.

Insider Transactions at Yum China

In other Yum China news, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $80,585.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 17,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,986.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joey Wat acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.26 per share, for a total transaction of $647,640.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,144 shares in the company, valued at $12,450,601.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $80,585.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 17,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,986.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yum China Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $40.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.04. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.99 and a 52 week high of $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.45.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 10.91%. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.96%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

