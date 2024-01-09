Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Acquires 3,354 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 30.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 78,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 34,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

SPIP opened at $25.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.25. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $24.33 and a 1 year high of $26.74.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.