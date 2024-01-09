Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 16.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Biogen by 39.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Biogen by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,468,356,000 after acquiring an additional 183,285 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Biogen by 15.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,896,000 after acquiring an additional 11,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Biogen by 10.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $257.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $220.86 and a twelve month high of $319.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.77 EPS. Analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Biogen from $361.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Biogen from $314.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Biogen from $327.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Biogen from $351.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.67.

Insider Transactions at Biogen

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,072. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

