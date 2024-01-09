Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Sells 5,236 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 35.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,236 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Value Partners Investments Inc. acquired a new position in CSX in the third quarter worth $1,172,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 7.2% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of CSX by 36.6% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 24,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 6,527 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 42.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 5,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter worth $588,000. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSX. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CSX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.
CSX Stock Performance
CSX opened at $34.69 on Tuesday. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $27.60 and a 12-month high of $35.09. The stock has a market cap of $68.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.79 and a 200-day moving average of $32.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.
CSX Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.40%.
About CSX
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
