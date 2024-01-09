Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Acquires 460 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 28.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 16.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,599,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,683,000 after purchasing an additional 940,463 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,609,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at about $106,648,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the second quarter worth about $78,220,000. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the second quarter worth approximately $74,394,000.

Shares of BURL opened at $193.95 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.97 and its 200 day moving average is $156.86. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.66 and a 12-month high of $239.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.45.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BURL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.11.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

