EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Bought by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EPAM. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 93.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 123.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 134.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,073,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,073,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,228 shares in the company, valued at $6,811,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,676 shares of company stock worth $2,538,710 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.31.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $297.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.30. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $197.99 and a 1-year high of $385.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The stock has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.50.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

