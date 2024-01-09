Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,829,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,768,291,000 after buying an additional 126,373 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,548,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,712,528,000 after acquiring an additional 59,582 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,202,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $761,144,000 after acquiring an additional 10,609 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,909,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $475,091,000 after purchasing an additional 59,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 29.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,880,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $547,152,000 after purchasing an additional 651,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $234.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $266.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.85.
NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $196.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $175.21 and its 200 day moving average is $181.85. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.10 and a fifty-two week high of $242.39.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $2.76. The firm had revenue of $750.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.14 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, Director Michael W. Bonney sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $5,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,125,655. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.
