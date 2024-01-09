Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Stake Cut by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,908 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 27.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,826,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on ROST shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.05.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

ROST opened at $135.81 on Tuesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.00 and a 12-month high of $139.32. The stock has a market cap of $45.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.63 and a 200-day moving average of $120.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 26.53%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

