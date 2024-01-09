30,011 Shares in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Purchased by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,011 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIPS. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vipshop by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,571,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,380,000 after acquiring an additional 8,106,054 shares during the period. First Beijing Investment Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vipshop during the second quarter worth approximately $65,613,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 362.9% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,236,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321,593 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Vipshop in the 4th quarter valued at $40,843,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Vipshop in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,380,000. 49.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIPS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.16.

NYSE VIPS opened at $16.30 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.52. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $19.13.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $2.93. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.36 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 6.74%. Vipshop’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

