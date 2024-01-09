Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $10,534,154,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 65,558.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 84,165,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,074,868,000 after purchasing an additional 84,037,622 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 164.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,243,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369,172 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 35.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,723,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 80.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,440,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

ACWI opened at $101.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $84.94 and a 52 week high of $102.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.02.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.962 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI ACWI ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.95.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

