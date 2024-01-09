Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Invests $532,000 in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookfield Corp ON raised its holdings in Enbridge by 13.4% in the first quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 1,835,962 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $70,042,000 after buying an additional 216,728 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Enbridge by 19.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,309,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $123,828,000 after buying an additional 536,316 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Enbridge by 3.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,616,583 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $692,463,000 after buying an additional 652,769 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 6.1% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,189,412 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $581,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,308 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 15.3% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 538,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,022,000 after purchasing an additional 71,322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

ENB stock opened at $37.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $42.11.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.02%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.659 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 234.23%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

