Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Lowers Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 68,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 36.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 77,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $46.94 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $38.26 and a 1-year high of $47.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.60 and a 200-day moving average of $43.37. The company has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

