Keel Point LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Keel Point LLC lowered its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 24.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,710 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 883 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 201.3% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 220.7% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock opened at $103.62 on Tuesday. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $157.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.47.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. DZ Bank raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet raised NIKE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.13.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

