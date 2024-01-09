Keel Point LLC Acquires Shares of 3,101 iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSI. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the second quarter valued at about $19,845,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 26.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,111,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,476,000 after purchasing an additional 235,262 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 237.4% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 245,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,649,000 after purchasing an additional 172,623 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,238,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 20.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 400,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,659,000 after purchasing an additional 67,073 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI opened at $90.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52-week low of $71.82 and a 52-week high of $91.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.02.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

