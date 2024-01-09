Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Shares Acquired by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. ETF Store Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 16,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 121,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 90,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:BSCQ opened at $19.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.94. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.69 and a 1-year high of $19.37.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0632 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.