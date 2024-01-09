Keel Point LLC Decreases Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Keel Point LLC cut its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,499 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FREL. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 111,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 8,257 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 17.2% in the third quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 115,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 11,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 95,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 6,612 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FREL opened at $26.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.40. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a twelve month low of $21.24 and a twelve month high of $28.45.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.