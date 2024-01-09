Keel Point LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Keel Point LLC lowered its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,268 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHV stock opened at $110.21 on Tuesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.85 and a fifty-two week high of $110.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.24.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.5039 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

