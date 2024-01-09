Keel Point LLC Grows Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graypoint LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 36,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.1% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its position in Blackstone by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 25,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $122.34 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.39. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.19 and a fifty-two week high of $133.53. The firm has a market cap of $86.93 billion, a PE ratio of 51.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.45%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.68.

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,253,092.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,253,092.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

