Keel Point LLC Has $451,000 Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Keel Point LLC reduced its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $345,000. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pursue Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,741 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ARKK opened at $50.28 on Tuesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $32.02 and a twelve month high of $54.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.72 and a 200-day moving average of $44.01.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

