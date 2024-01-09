Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Coverage Initiated at BMO Capital Markets

Equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ubisoft Entertainment in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of UBSFY opened at $4.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.84. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $6.73.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

