FY2024 Earnings Forecast for OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Issued By DA Davidson

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for OneSpan in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 8th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.71. The consensus estimate for OneSpan’s current full-year earnings is ($0.46) per share.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.23. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $58.84 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OneSpan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

OneSpan Stock Performance

Shares of OSPN stock opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.27. OneSpan has a one year low of $7.64 and a one year high of $19.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneSpan

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in OneSpan by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in OneSpan by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in OneSpan by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,388,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in OneSpan by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in OneSpan by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneSpan Company Profile

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

Further Reading

